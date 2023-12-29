Georgia and Florida State both had a case for the College Football Playoff, but they will be playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl instead.

Many fans thought that Florida State and/or Georgia deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the two programs finished as the highest-ranked teams not in college football's postseason tournament. They will both have a chance to display their brilliance once more this season, though, as the two teams will face each other in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

When and where is the Capital One Orange Bowl?

Georgia will take on Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to watch Georgia vs. Florida State

ESPN will be broadcasting the game, but you can also watch it using fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Georgia -19.5 | O/U 44.5

Capital One Orange Bowl storylines

Florida State went undefeated this year, yet the selection committee decided not to put them in the College Football Playoff. They justified this by saying they are not the same team that they were earlier in the season without Jordan Travis. The quarterback is out for the season with a leg injury.

Travis believes his team would shine just as much without him, but there is no denying that Florida State was one of the biggest College Football Playoff snubs of all time.

Only time will tell if Travis' belief that his team will be fine without him is true. However, the Seminoles don't look much like they did earlier in the season. They have been hit hard by the transfer portal and bowl game opt-outs. Tate Rodemaker is the quarterback who replaced Travis, but he will not be playing in this game as he is in the transfer portal.

That means that Brock Glenn, a freshman, will be the man behind center. It will not be an easy task for the freshman as Georgia's defense is one of the best in the nation.

Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, the team's two best receivers, as well as Trey Benson, the best running back on the team, have all opted out. The same goes for top tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse, and nickel corner Jarrian Jones. All in all, 26 Florida State players are hitting the transfer portal, while another seven have already declared for the NFL Draft.

Georgia has not been hit nearly as hard by opt-outs, and they were considered the best team in the nation until their loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Carson Beck is the team's quarterback. He threw for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns this year. Brock Bowers' status is up in the air because of an ankle injury, but he is arguably the best tight end in the nation if he is able to go. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Minton have combined for 23 rushing touchdowns this season.

The end of Florida State's season has not turned out the way they expected it would. They have a chance to shock the world against Georgia, though, but the Bulldogs are surely looking for blood after losing their only game of the season.

Orange Bowl history

The Orange Bowl is the second oldest bowl game in the nation. The game has been played since 1935, and it is a part of the New Year's Six.

The Orange Bowl's venue was originally Miami Field, but it played at the Miami Orange Bowl from 1938-1996 (and 1999). Since then, the Orange Bowl has played at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Orange Bowl has hosted a College Football Playoff game every third year since the College Football Playoff's creation in 2014. Capital One is the current sponsor of the Orange Bowl, but FedEx and Discover have both sponsored the game in the past.

Georgia is making their fifth appearance in the Orange Bowl this year. They are 3-1. Meanwhile, Florida State is 5-5 in the game.