Florida State football star Jared Verse has announced his intention to forgo the Orange Bowl and declare for the 2024 NFL draft

Florida State football star Jared Verse has announced his intention to forgo the Orange Bowl and declare for the 2024 NFL draft, per Bruce Feldman at The Athletic. This comes as no surprise since the star was a projected first to second-round pick in the 2023 NL draft. he decided to stay in Tallahassee for one more season to “run it back” with the veterans and chase a National Title, but his college career has now come to an end.

“I sincerely appreciate the lessons learned, and the growth experienced here. That said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and will forgo any postseason games,” said Verse. Competing at the next level is not just an individual's pursuit, but a reflection of the foundation I've built at Albany and continued to lay at FSU.”

Verse began his collegiate career at Albany, but truly blossomed into an NFL-caliber player with the Seminoles. He's one of the top-ranked prospects at the Edge position, with a 6'4,” 260 pound frame. Verse is quick off the line and very versatile in his ability to get to the quarterback. There aren't many players better at taking advantage of quarterbacks staying in the pocket, with Verse finding a way to get through double teams all season long.

He should be an immediate contributor for any NFL franchise and is more than likely a Day 1 draft pick. Verse finished his final year in college with nine sacks, one forced fumble, and 41 tackles. The FSU star is a game wrecker that any team would at least research, given his innate abilities.