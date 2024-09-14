It's one thing to have a rough game or two, but Florida State football is experiencing next-level embarrassment. After losing to Georgia Tech and Boston College to open the season, the Seminoles are now losing 20-9 to Memphis with one minute left in the third quarter.

One Florida State fan in particular has made his feelings known.

It's one thing to lose to fellow ACC opponents, but losing to a Group of Five school after an 0-2 start is a horse of a different color. Florida State had high expectations, as it was ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll after an undefeated regular season last year.

What has caused Mike Norvell's squad's fall from grace?

Florida State football's offense is stalling

Coming into the game, Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagegalelei was not a popular figure in the fanbase, as his struggles inspired nicknames like “DJ Ugottabefrigginkiddingme.” Furthermore, the Oregon State transfer may not have been as good of a fit as the program thought, via 247 Sports' Dane Draper.

“When needing to acquire a bridge QB, they opted to take on DJ Uiagalelei, who was a known commodity with physical traits that would complement what they aimed to accomplish on offense this season,” Draper said. “However, he was also the easiest, most obvious option on the entire market outside of their other top option, Cam Ward. He consistently won a high volume of games at his previous stops in Clemson and Oregon State, and FSU felt he could realistically improve in Tallahassee with a comparable or improved supporting cast surrounding him. This was part of their miscalculation, as the supporting cast for Seminoles was not an improvement to what Uiagalelei had at Oregon State, and it might not be very comparable.”

Uiagelelei is 8-of-15 passing with a pick against the Tigers at the time of this writing, so Draper's assessment may age like fine wine.