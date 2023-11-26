Florida football player Jarami Lyons was ejected for spitting in the direction of a Florida State player during their rivalry game

Emotions are running high during college football's Rivalry Week as Florida football defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was ejected for spitting during the Gators' Week 13 matchup vs. No. 5 Florida State:

Florida DL Jamari Lyons was ejected for spitting on a Florida State player 😳 pic.twitter.com/9WghINoFag — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2023

Lyons was kicked out of the game with a little more than three minutes remaining in the first half with Florida football up 12-0 against a Florida State team that has eyes on the College Football Playoff.

Lyons started talking with offensive lineman Keiondre Jones after a 16-yard first-down run by Trey Benson. The drive eventually resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run for Benson to make the score 12-7. On the replay of the scuffle, a spray of spit can clearly be seen coming out of Lyons' helmet toward Jones.

Lyons' appearance in the Florida football's matchup against FSU was his 11th game played for the Gators this season. He racked up 20 tackles through the first 10 games, including 10 solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. This season marks Lyons' first full season after redshirting while he recovered from a torn knee ligament from his senior year of high school.

The Seminoles managed to rally for a 58-13 win against North Alabama after trailing 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the bigger story was the season-ending injury to Jordan Travis. Florida State football is trying to show that they can reach the College Football Playoffs without their star quarterback.

As for the Gators, they entered the rivalry matchup on a four-game losing streak, and starting quarterback Graham Mertz is also out for the season due to injury. The team aims to earn its sixth win to become bowl-eligible in Billy Napier's second season with Florida football.