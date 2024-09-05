In a surprising start to the college football season, Florida State University (FSU) grapples with a 0-2 start, losing to underdog ACC teams Georgia Tech and Boston College. This marks a stark departure from the team’s historically robust performances, causing unrest among fans and curiosity about the future of its recruits. Despite the unexpected defeats, Florida State football recruits are maintaining a positive outlook. Four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph expressed his unwavering support for the team.

“My honest thought about this is nothing bad,” Joseph stated in an interview with Adam Gorney. “I believe in FSU. Everything will be back rolling, no doubt.”

Similarly, three-star defensive back Max Redmon highlighted the team’s transition phase, attributing the rough start to the lack of seasoned players.

“It’s just a rough start. We don’t have many returners on defense or offense, so it’s going to take a little more time to click all together,” Redmon explained.

Florida State's upsetting start

Last year, Florida State football had a dream run with a 13-0 start, but their playoff hopes were dashed after an injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis and a subsequent heavy loss to Georgia. The Seminoles have struggled significantly this season, with poor performances noted in their recent games in Ireland against Georgia Tech and at home against Boston College. The team managed only 98 rushing yards in the former and a paltry 21 yards on 16 carries in the latter, leading to mounting frustrations within the team and among its supporters.

FSU’s new quarterback, transfer DJ Uiagalelei out of Oregon State, has been completely out of sync, contributing to the team's offensive woes. Following the loss to Boston College, head coach Mike Norvell acknowledged his responsibility for the team’s dismal performance. Despite the setbacks, there has been no wave of decommitments, and the recruits continue to stand by their commitments, driven by strong relationships with the coaching staff.

Darryon Williams, a 2026 four-star receiver, emphasized his commitment:

“It sucks they lost and are basically out of the playoffs, but I committed based off the relationship created with those coaches, and that has not changed.”

The recruitment landscape remains competitive, with rival schools like North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, and LSU reaching out to FSU commits amidst the turbulence. Recruits like Malik Clark and CJ Wiley are reportedly being targeted by multiple programs.

Nevertheless, recruits remain hopeful. “FSU is still on top no matter the circumstance,” Joseph confidently declared.

This period is a crucial test for FSU’s solidarity and resilience, as noted by Malik Clark:

“Was a little unexpected but at the same time every year it’s the same and each season brings new players. Everything has to be earned. You can never base your success off previous seasons.”

As Florida State football strives to regroup and refocus, the commitment of its recruits will be pivotal in steering the program back to its winning legacy.