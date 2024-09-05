Florida State football is looking for any small victories they can get amid a dismal 0-2 start to the season, and they got one on Wednesday. Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams from the class of 2026 has committed to Florida State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“Four-Star LB Izayia Williams has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’1 210 LB from Leesburg, FL chose the Seminoles over Florida & Miami. Ranked as the No. 3 LB in 2026 (per On3).”

While they won't get Williams' help until the 2026-27 season, Florida State will appreciate any kind of help they can get to a front seven that has gotten blitzed in both of their games so far this season. Both Georgia Tech and Boston College and Georgia Tech have run the ball at will against Florida State, and it has resulted in one of the more shocking starts to a season in recent college football history.

The two big culprits behind Florida State's 0-2 start

Florida State has gotten off to a stunningly slow start in 2024, losing two conference games as big favorites against Georgia Tech and Boston College. The Seminoles dropped the first game of the season against Georgia Tech in Ireland and then got blown out by the Golden Eagles at home, several dampening their playoff hopes after just week one.

Why are Mike Norvell and company underachieving to start this season? The answer is complicated, but a big part of it boils down to one thing on each side of the ball.

The first part of it is the quarterback play. The DJ Uiagalelei experiment is off to a disastrous start, as the college football journeyman has been an erratic mess to start 2024. The start of Uiagalelei's season has been littered with bad decisions, wild throws, and missed opportunities. Through two games, he has just 465 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception and hasn't been able to create any explosive plays for the FSU offense.

Perhaps the more concerning thing for Florida State is their front seven, which has been dismal so far. They haven't consistently been able to get pressure on the quarterback, and have arguably been even worse against the run. Georgia Tech ran for 190 yards against Florida State in Ireland, and Boston College ran for 263 on Monday night in Tallahassee.

The front seven was supposed to be a major strength of the Florida State team, even after losing multiple starters from last year's team that went unbeaten in the regular season. If they don't tighten things up very quickly, this could be a long year for Norvell and the Noles.