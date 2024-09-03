The Florida State football team is no doubt at a low point after the loss to Boston College Monday night, 28-13, as the top 10 ranked program starts 0-2 on the season, both to unranked opponents. Former Seminoles quarterback Danny Kanell spoke about the game at length, but specifically about the struggles of Florida State football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei on the “Always College Football” show.

Kanell played for the Seminoles from 1992-1996 at quarterback so he has experienced the pressure that is with being a member of the team as no doubt Uiagalelei is feeling the heat after two straight disappointing outings. The former signal-caller and now college football analyst would say that because of the position the 23-year old plays, he will get the most flack which is already bad for a player that “mentally struggles with confidence” like in the past with Clemson and Oregon State.

“The quarterback's always going to catch the most heat, he's going to catch the most strays and that's what's happening with DJ, which is the absolute worst thing that can happen with a quarterback who mentally struggles with confidence,” Kanell said. “I mean I think that's very clear going back to Clemson, I think that's why Dabo was so positive with him every time he talked to the press. He was like DJ's our guy, never wavered in his faith. He's doing the right things in practice, always bringing up the good things. I think that was probably a similar situation in Oregon State but we didn't hear about it because they're not really a nationally covered team.”

Danny Kanell on Florida State football's supporting cast by DJ Uiagalelei

In Florida State football's loss to ACC rival in Boston College, Uiagalelei threw for 272 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception. Kanell would further talk about the situation the Seminoles have put the transfer in which he calls “the worst surrounding cast around hum.”

“I think two things happened,” Kanell said. “One I think DJ thought he was going to go to a place where he would have outstanding support, and I also think Florida State thought they would give him the best situation he's been in his career so you could get the best version of DJ. What I think has happened is it might be the worst surrounding cast around around him that he's had and that's a really bad combustible mix.”

At any rate, the Florida State football team is now 0-2 on the season which has surprised everybody with how bad of a start it has been, but can still turn things around as their next game is against Memphis on Sept. 14.