Florida State football safety Shyheim Brown was suspended from the Seminoles' matchup against Memphis earlier this month. The suspension was due to an arrest from the summer for driving under the influence. Brown has a court date in early October because of the incident, but he has still been able to play in the majority of Florida State's games this season, and he is currently the team's leading tackler.

“Florida State safety Shyheim Brown, who was suspended from the Seminoles’ home game against Memphis earlier this month, is awaiting an early October court date stemming from an arrest on charges of driving under the influence and speeding this past summer,” A report from On3 said.

When Brown was pulled over, he admitted to having a couple drinks a couple hours before operating the vehicle, according to the police report.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, I believed Brown’s normal faculties to be diminished/impaired, and he was placed under lawful arrest for Driving Under the Influence,” The report said. “Upon placing Brown under arrest, he admitted to having two shots of tequila just two hours prior to this incident.”

There was also a gun found in Brown's car, and the police confiscated the weapon.

Shyheim Brown has been playing well so far this season for the Florida State football team. He has played in every game except for the Memphis game, and he has racked up 32 total tackles. He finished with 53 last season, so he is on pace to top that number fairly easily.

Brown did play last week against Cal, and Florida State was able to earn their first win of the season. The Seminoles have another conference game this weekend against SMU, and Brown should be good to go in that one as well.

Florida State and SMU will kick off at 8:00 ET/7:00 CT from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas Texas. The game will be airing on the ACC Network, and SMU is currently favored by 6.5 points.