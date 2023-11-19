Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell speaks on the absence of Jordan Travis and the reaction to his injury.

Florida State football's Jordan Travis has been sidelined for the rest of the season, due to a leg injury he suffered against North Alabama. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the absence of Travis and the meaning that the Heisman candidate had with the team. Norvell seemed to be devasted with the loss, knowing this could change the course of the Seminoles' season.

“Jordan is so important to this team, not just as the quarterback but just who he is and what he stands for,” Norvell said, per Andrea Adelson at ESPN. “So when you see a player get hurt and not really knowing what that's going to be, it was emotional for everybody. I thought our guys were able to gather themselves and just continue to play and thought a lot of guys played at a very high level and were there and in support of what was needed.”

The Seminoles wound up winning the matchup 58-13, scoring 58 answered points following the loss of Travis. Despite the victory, Norvell and Florida State have to prepare for two hostile games against the Florida Gators in Gainesville and Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Championship.

“We knew this was Jordan Travis' last game at Doak Campbell Stadium,” Norvell said. “I wanted to see him have a special game. Anytime somebody gets hurt, it's painful to see, it's painful to have to go through. You just want so bad for that kid because he does everything right,” Norvell said.

Norvell has been able to uplift the FSU football program every year he's been with the Garnet and Gold. This was the year the Seminoles set themselves up to compete for a National Title, but without Travis, those odds plummeted.