With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made his official decision on social media, clearing the air on his future in football.

Expand Tweet

In an all-encompassing social media post from Uiagalelei, he ended it with what some fans were most curious about, and that's what he plans to do with his football career now that his NCAA eligibility has officially run dry.

“I'm excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Uiagalelei wrote on social media. “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey so far. The best is yet to come.”

And after his disappointing 2024 season with Florida State, many fans doubt that NFL teams will use a high pick on Uiagalelei. However, with the 2025 NFL Draft class being a bit weaker surrounding the quarterback position, this is one of the better years for Uiagalelei to declare.

After using his five years of NCAA eligibility, it resulted in another season from Uiagalelei that's left NFL draft scouts scratching their heads on how to go about his draft profile.

Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei declaring for 2025 NFL Draft

Beginning his college football career with Clemson, Uiagalelei would spend three seasons with the Tigers. After a strong 2022 campaign, Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State in 2023. Then, after just one season at Oregon State, Uiagalelei finished his college eligibility with Florida State's football program in 2024.

Throughout his five seasons, the best year from Uiagalelei came in 2022 with Clemson. That season, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound quarterback completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Now, given his size and success in 2022, there was a belief that Uiagalelei could translate into a strong NFL quarterback.

However, Uiagalelei could be forced to wait a while until he hears his name in the NFL draft after back-to-back disappointing seasons to end his college career.