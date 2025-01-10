ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Florida State has surprised so far this college basketball season, while Clemson has been one of the best teams in the ACC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Clemson prediction and pick.

Florida State is 11-4 entering this road matchup, highlighted by notable wins against Temple, Tulane, and Syracuse. Then, they have losses to Florida, LSU, NC State, and Louisville. Jamir Watkins is the biggest key for the Seminoles and has consistently gotten buckets. This is a big opportunity to get a signature win for the Seminoles, which has been lacking in their resume so far.

Clemson is 12-4 this season, with big wins against Penn State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, and Stanford. Then, they have losses to Boise State, Memphis, South Carolina, and Louisville. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin are the two best players for the Tigers as an inside-out duo. They can get a solid win at home in this game against the Seminoles and stay near the top of the ACC.

Here are the Florida State-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Clemson Odds

Florida State: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Clemson: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State's offense has been surprisingly very good this season. They score 79.1 points per game, have a 47.3% field goal percentage, and a 33.7% three-point shooting percentage. Two Florida State players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jamir Watkins leading the team with 18.7 points per game. Then, Daquan Davis leads the team in assists with 2.7 per game. This offense has made the Seminoles go, and it has been a huge reason why the Seminoles have been as good as they have been as a team.

Florida State's defense has been solid at best but inconsistent at worst this season. They allow 69.2 points per game, 40% from the field, and 29.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Malique Ewin has emerged as the best player and leads the team in rebounds at 7.5 per game. Taylor Bol Bowen also leads the team in blocks down low with 1.5 per game. Finally, five players average at least one steal per game, with Chandler Jackson leading with 1.6. This defense has the talent to slow down a Clemson defense that has been good but not great. It is more difficult on the road, but defense can still travel.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's offense has been solid at best and mirrors how good the Florida State offense has been, which is good but not great. They score 77.6 points per game, have a 45.9% field goal percentage, and a 37.7% three-point shooting percentage. Three Clemson players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Chase Hunter leading the team with 17.2 points per game. Then, Ian Schieffelin is just behind him with 13.4 points per game. Jaeden Zackery is also the team leader in assists at 3.3 per game. Clemson has played well enough on offense and has been efficient. They get a tough matchup against a Florida State defense with solid talent.

Clemson's defense has been very good this year. They allow 67.3 points per game, 43.4% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Ian Schieffelin has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding with 10.8 per game. Finally, four players average at least one steal per game, with Jaeden Zackery leading the team with 2.3. This defense is the X-factor in the game. The Florida State offense has the talent to score, but Clemson has the advantage on defense, especially at home.

Final Florida State-Clemson Prediction & Pick

On paper, Clemson is the better team in this game, and they should win and cover. Florida State has been slightly surprised but is still searching for a signature win. Jamir Watkins will get his buckets, but Clemson and Chase Hunter should overwhelm Florida State at home and win and cover in a big win.

Final Florida State-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -10.5 (-110)