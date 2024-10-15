ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida State Seminoles (1-5, 1-4 ACC) are on the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 1-1 ACC) Friday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida State-Duke prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Florida State-Duke College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Duke Odds

Florida State: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +138

Duke: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State has not played well this season. They are 1-5, and severely underperforming. Duke is a team that allows their opponents to hang around, though. Three of Duke's five wins have come by six points or less. With that, the teams they have beaten are not the best teams. Florida State should be able to hang around long enough to give themselves a chance to cover the spread, or even win this game on the road.

Florida State has to take advantage of Duke's run defense. Duke allows over 150 yards per game, and that is definitely the weaker part of their defense. Florida State has not ran the ball well this season, but there is a great chance to put up some yards in this game. If they can run downhill, and get around 4.5 yards per carry, the Seminoles will be able to control the time of possession. With that, Florida State will have a chance to cover the spread or win this game.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State has straight-up been a bad team this season. They entered this season with a lot of expectations, but the people fail to realize they are not the same team. It is very tough to replace Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Jared Verse, and some other key players. There is one very simple reason why Duke will cover the spread, and it is because Florida State has really struggled to find suitable replacements for all those players.

Duke plays good defense. They allow over 150 rush yards per game, but they also allow under four yards per carry. Along with that, the Blue Devils have the best pass defense in the ACC. Duke has allowed the second-fewest pass touchdowns, and their 18 sacks are the third-most in the conference. Duke should be able to shut down the incredibly weak pass offense of Florida State. As long as they do that, the Blue Devils will win this game.

Florida State has the fewest pass yards per game, fewest rush yards per game, and fewest points per game this season. The Seminoles score under 15 points per game this season, so they are really struggling to get anything going on offense. Duke will not have to score too many points to beat Florida State in this game, and 21 or more points should be enough for Duke to cover the spread.

Final Florida State-Duke Prediction & Pick

Neither team scores a whole bunch of points, so a 23-20, or similar, low score is possible Friday night. With that said, I do not like Florida State this year, and I do not like them on the road. I think Duke can win this game by four points, so I will take Duke to cover the spread at home.

Final Florida State-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -3.5 (-105)