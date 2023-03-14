Is Francis Ngannou or Deontay Wilder the biggest knockout artist in combat sports? We may just find out soon.

Ngannou is currently a free agent since vacating his heavyweight title and departing from the UFC earlier this year. It’s no secret that “The Predator” is looking to test himself in boxing next.

And it appears there is some headway being made as Ngannou revealed he is in discussions with former WBC heavyweight champion and fellow hard-hitter Wilder over a potential two-fight boxing deal.

“We are looking into [Deontay Wilder] because he’s available,” Ngannou told TMZ. “He’s ready for that. He’s very excited about [a fight with me]. He wants it. So, we are looking into that. That’s something I’m very excited about. We even discussed a potential one fight in Africa and one fight somewhere else. Why not even the two fights in Africa?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Ngannou and Wilder are known for their concussive, knockout power. That said, Ngannou acknowledges it’s not as simple as just landing that perfect shot on Wilder, especially in a new sport.

“I can knock everybody out. I have to be clear about something. To hit that person you have to get a clear shot which is more about technique and experience I don’t have,” Ngannou explained. “So, I’m very aware of that aspect. It’s not like ‘hit me, I hit you, and then we see who goes down.’ It’s a combat sport. Everybody trying not to get hit.

“I’m thinking more about the technique or the boxing side of it. The beauty of it. Then at the end, if you get an opportunity to connect then good. If not, I’m still expecting to win that fight in the decision so that’s how I’m preparing myself.”

Hopefully, we’ll get further updates on a potential boxing debut for Francis Ngannou in the coming weeks.