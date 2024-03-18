Although his retirement was essentially announced almost two months ago, the final chapter of Wayne Simmonds' NHL career is now ending on a proper note. The right winger is officially riding off into the sunset after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, per the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.
Simmonds had last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate squad, but his heart always belonged to the City of Brotherly Love. His grit and durability epitomize Philly and this franchise, so it is only fitting he concludes this phase of his life as a member of the Flyers. The team will honor Simmonds on April 13 before its home matchup against the New Jersey Devils.
He put into words how important it is for him to retire in this manner.
Wayne Simmonds expresses his endless gratitude to Flyers, fans
“It's hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers,” the Wayne Train said in a statement. “Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard.”
The right winger played for Philly from 2011-19 before being traded to the Nashville Predators. During that span, Wayne Simmonds scored 203 goals and 378 points. He earned an All-Star selection in 2017 and was named the game's MVP. Although the Flyers did not end their longstanding Stanley Cup drought, the 35-year-old helped them stay relevant for much of his tenure.
Philadelphia sports fans may be polarizing, but for Simmonds, they are an endless source of comfort.
“It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me,” he said. “I'd like to thank {Flyers governor} Dan Hilferty, {president of operations} Keith Jones and {general manager} Danny Briere for making this a special day and the fans for all their support throughout the years for me and my family.”