ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Flyers-Blue Jackets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Flyers-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Blue Jackets Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Philadelphia has played the Blue Jackets twice this season, and they won both of them. In those games, the Flyers have scored five in each of them. When a team scores five goals, it becomes very easy to win hockey games. In fact, when the Flyers score at least five goals, they have 15 of their 20 wins. The Flyers have been able to dominate in the offensive zone against the Blue Jackets this year, and they will need that to continue Tuesday night.

The Flyers are coming off a win against the Florida Panthers, which is a very good win. That makes two wins in a row for Philadelphia as they were able to shutout the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 in their game previous to that. That is 10 goals in their last two games, so the Flyers are playing some very good hockey. Travis Konecny has four assists in those two games while Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, and Garnet Hathaway each have scored twice. The Flyers will win this game if they continue to play well in the offensive zone.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are playing some of their best hockey. This is despite losing Sean Monahan to an upper body injury, one of the best players in Columbus. The Blue Jackets are on a four-game win streak, and they have beaten the St. Louis Blues twice, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Kraken. In those four wins, Columbus has been outstanding in the defensive zone. They have allowed just 2.50 goals per game while owning a save percentage of .916. If Columbus can continue to be solid on defense, they will extend their win streak.

The Blue Jackets are not a team to sleep on in the offensive zone, either. Columbus is fifth in the NHL in goals per game, and sixth in shot percentage. Columbus is also eighth in total shots taken. The Blue Jackets are constantly ripping pucks on net, and that has to continue Tuesday night. Seven players on the Blue Jackets have at least 10 goals, so they get production from a multitude of players from different lines. If the Blue Jackets can put up some goals in this game, they will be able to add another another two points to their season total.

Final Flyers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Flyers have won their last two games, but it is not easy to win two nights in a row. The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, are playing their best hockey at the moment. For that reason, I like the Blue Jackets to continue their win streak and beat the Flyers Tuesday night.

Final Flyers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-118)