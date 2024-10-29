ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The struggling Philadelphia Flyers hit the road as they visit the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game struggling. They are 2-6-1 on. The year, and have won just once in their last eight games. Last time out, they played the Montreal Canadiens. They would be tied at one after the first period, but the Canadiens would score three in the second period, on their way to a 4-3 victory over the Flyers. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 4-4-1 on the year. They have won just once in their last four games and faced the Toronto Maple Leafs last time out. After a scoreless first period, the Bruins would have the 3-2 lead after two periods. With just 1:17 left in the game, Auston Matthews would tie the game. Still, Brad Marchand would send the home fans home happy with an overtime winner.

Here are the Flyers-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Bruins Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +162

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Flyers vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Bruins this year from the top line. He comes into the game with five goals and five assists on the ear, while having three goals and an assist on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, tied for the lead in assists, and leads the team in points this year. He is joined on the top line by Matvei Michkov. Michkov has four goals and five assists on the year with three goals and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with three goals and three assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Owen Tippett leads the second line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with a goal and five assists on the year, sitting tied for third on the team in points. He has three power-play assists but also had a minus-nine rating already this year. The Flyers also get production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with three goals and two assists on the year.

It is expected to be Samuel Ersson in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 2-2-1 on the year with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage. Ersson has given up four goals or more in three of the last five games. Last time out, while taking the win, he allowed five goals on 26 shots. It was the third time in four outings he was under .875 in save percentage.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Lindholm joins the Boston Bruins this year. Lindholm will be joining the top line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Lindholm played for the Flames and Canucks last year. He scored 15 goals with 29 assists last year for the two teams. He has been solid this year, with two goals and three assists this year. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has six goals and two assists this year, while he has scored three times on the power play. Finally, Zacha has just a goal and two assists this year, with an assist on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cole Koepke has been great coming from the fourth line. He has three goals and four assists on the year, while he leads the team with a plus-ten rating this year. He is joined on the line by Mark Kastelic. Kastelic has three goals and three assists this year. Finally, Johnny Beecher joins them. He has two goals and four assists on the year. Further, both Kastelic and Beecher have plus seven ratings this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 3-3-1 this year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Swayman struggled again last time out. He stopped just 20 of 23 shots but took the win over the Maple Leafs. It was the third time in five games he was below .875 in save percentage. It was also the first time Swayman won in his last five starts.

Final Flyers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Boston Bruins come into this early season NHL game as favorites in odds to win. While Jeremy Swayman has struggled some this year, Samuel Ersson has struggled more. The Flyers are last in the NHL in goals against per game. With this strong offensive attack from the Bruins, they should be able to score with ease. Take the Bruins to win in this one.

