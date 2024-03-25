The Philadelphia Flyers are struggling to pile up wins on and off the ice, and it won't get any easier when they visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers. The Rangers have won six straight over the Flyers and nine of the last ten. The Flyers' last victory came on April 3rd, 2022, when they won 4-3 in a shootout. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Flyers, or in particular John Tortorella, hasn't been able to get out of their own way lately. Tortorella named Sean Couturier the captain at the mid-point of the season, but decided he didn't like his play and made him a healthy scratch against Toronto and Carolina. The move was meant to light a fire under Couturier, but instead, all it did was upset Couturier and cause a media firestorm. Tortorella has made some questionable moves in the past that have worked out, but this one could knock Philadelphia out of playoff contention. The Flyers are 4-4-2 over their last ten games and feel the heat from the teams chasing them.
The Rangers continue winning, emerging victorious in four of their last five games, including over some of the league's top teams like Florida and Boston. Despite the victories, Carolina sits just one point back of the Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division. There's a chance that a second-place finish may create a more favorable matchup in the first round of the playoffs, but the Rangers can still challenge for the Presidents Trophy.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flyers-Rangers Odds
Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +150
New York Rangers: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -182
Over: 5.5 (-120)
Under: 5.5 (-102)
How to Watch Flyers vs. Rangers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports, MSG
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers must start stringing some wins together to stay in the playoff race in the Metropolitan Division. The Washington Capitals are breathing down their necks, and the Detroit Red Wings are just behind if the Flyers fall into a wildcard spot. The Flyers haven't gone this far to fall completely out of the playoffs, and Tortorella knows he must start getting the best out of his players. This game looks bad for the Flyers, but Torts has managed to snatch victories from the jaws of defeat many times before and could have the Broad Street Bullies ready to go for this important matchup.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tortorella didn't leave anything to the imagination after his non-response to a question about the performance of his backup goaltender on Sunday night. The Flyers have struggled to keep the puck out of the net since the suspension of Carter Hart, and there isn't much they can do but hope that Samuel Ersson gets his game back on track. The Flyers goalies have allowed 3.5 goals per game over their last ten games, the same number of goals the Rangers have averaged over the same span.
Final Flyers-Rangers Prediction & Pick
The Flyers will have trouble stopping the Rangers' offensive attack in this game. New York has scored four or more goals in four of their last five games, and goaltending has been the Flyers' biggest issue over the last ten games.
Against the Rangers, the Flyers' biggest problem has been scoring goals. They have scored seven goals over the last six meetings, struggling to solve Igor Shesterkin. Jonathan Quick has also been playing well for the Rangers, owning a 16-5-2 record and a .916 save percentage this season. Shesterkin has bounced back over the last ten games, boasting a .930 save percentage. If the Rangers head into the playoffs with a hot Shesterkin, it'll be trouble for the rest of the Eastern Conference.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Flyers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: