Interested in trying out this online party shooter? Look no further as Foamstars just announced the dates for its Open Beta Party.

Foamstars Open Beta Party: September 29-October 1, 2023

The Foamstars Open Beta Party will run from September 29, 2023, at 9:00 PM PDT to October 1, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT. Players will be able to join the Open Beta and play the game on PlayStation 5. Additionally, players don’t have to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to join the open beta. As long as they own a PS5, and are connected to the internet, they are free to join and play. It’s important to note, however, that this is more of a network test than a demo.

The announcement came courtesy of the recent PlayStation State of Play via the Open Beta Party trailer (embedded above). It also showed off everything the player can look forward to when playing the game. For starters, let’s talk about the two game modes available during the Open Beta.

The first game mode is Smash the Star. This is a team deathmatch mode where the opposing teams of four will fight against each other and try to score takedowns. After a team scores enough takedowns, one of the members of the opposing team becomes the Star Player. The team must then defeat that Star Player within an allotted time to win the match. However, the same thing happens if the opposing team reaches the prerequisite amount of takedowns. One of the members of your team will become the Star Player, and the enemy will try to take them down. You must do everything you can to protect your Star Player in that situation.

The second game mode is Happy Bath Survival. In this game mode, the arena will have two parts: the outer ring, and the inner ring. Teams will be split up between the two rings. Those in the inner ring will have an intense close-quarters fight, trying their best to score takedowns for their teams. Those on the outer ring, on the other hand, must use their vantage point to fling foam into the inner ring to help their team and hinder the enemy.

As for which characters you can use, there are a total of eight characters available during the Open Beta. This is also the roster that players have access to when the game officially comes out.

Soa – a stylish idol who has mastered the art of acrobatically controlling bubbles.

Jet Justice – a self-proclaimed hero who prowls the streets of Bath Vegas to keep them safe.

Tonix – a genius inventor who overflows with curiosity and is eager to test her inventions on the battlefield.

ΔGito – a pro-gamer who continues to dominate the world of e-sports and now wants to prove his skill in other fields.

Pen Gwyn – a penguin soldier who’s ready to chill anyone who stands in the way of her fight against global warming.

Mel T – the owner and face of an ice cream brand. She might appear innocent and cute but this CEO packs a real punch.

The Baristador – a refined gentleman full of mystery. Some might find it hard to believe he is the unassuming owner of café bar.

Rave Breaker – a clean freak who wants to eliminate all party animals and clean up the competition.

Each of these characters has different weapons, abilities, and playstyles, which we will talk about at a later time.

That’s all the information we have about the Foamstar Open Beta Party, including the dates as well as the times. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.