The unfortunate part of show business is that the “show must go on.” The Foo Fighters lost their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last year, but the Dave Grohl-led band has found a new drummer for the foreseeable future including their upcoming tour.

During Sunday’s Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts live stream, the band announced that Josh Freese would be stepping in as the band’s drummer going forward. While not the biggest name out there, he’s a session drummer with a wide-ranging resume that includes working with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Sting, and Bruce Springsteen in various capacities from session drumming to touring. Freese also played with the band for the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows last year — perhaps making the decision easier for the band.

Taylor Hawkins had been a part of the Foo Fighters since 1996 when he replaced William Goldsmith. He was a true standout in the band and his drum solos during concerts were a sight to behold. If you need any further proof, just watch the film that the Foo Fighters starred in, Studio 666.

The Foo Fighters were created in 1994 by Dave Grohl after Nirvana disbanded. The band has had a long-lasting and successful career over the past three decades, picking up 31 Grammy nominations and 15 wins over their career. The band recently released a couple of singles from their new album, But Here We Are. The band is gearing up for a slew of shows and Freese will be joining the band for them.