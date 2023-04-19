The Foo Fighters have announced the release date for their upcoming album, But Here We Are, the first album since the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins last year.

But Here We Are is scheduled to be released on June 2, and the Foo Fighters have shared a lyric video for the first single off the album, “Rescued.”

The Foo Fighters have been off the grid since the passing of Hawkins. They had two tribute shows in the fall — one in London and one in Los Angeles — that brought together some of the world’s biggest artists to celebrate the life and legacy of Hawkins. Even Paul McCartney dusted off a Beatles tune that’s never been tackled live, “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” for the show.

Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death last year came while the Foo Fighters were in South America on tour. They were in the midst of the Medicine at Midnight Tour, their second tour since the pandemic after the 26th Anniversary Tour, that was supporting their titular album, Medicine at Midnight. The band understandably canceled the remaining shows on that tour but will go back on the road beginning on May 24 in New Hampshire. It’s unknown who will play drums on tour and who filled in on the new album.

The Foo Fighters are one of the most legendary rock groups and were created by Dave Grohl after his time in Nirvana. They’ve released 11 studio albums and have won a bevy of Grammy Awards for their iconic songs.

