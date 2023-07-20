It's becoming a Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami. Aside from Lionel Messi's groundbreaking move to the MLS, Sergio Busquets has joined him, while Jordi Alba is soon to follow suit. There have been rumors that a few other former Camp Nou stars could take their talents to South Beach, including Spanish legend Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta retired earlier this summer in the middle of his sixth season with Japanese side Vissel Kobe and although he hinted back in May at potentially playing again, his camp has said there is no deal in the works with Inter Miami at this moment in time, via SPORT.

But, Iniesta is clearly not content with hanging up the boots quite yet:

“I have to tell you the truth, I don't know. I want to keep playing football. I feel like I am capable of still playing. But as this chapter closes, we'll see what's possible. I want to finish my career on the pitch playing, and this is what I'm hoping to do.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miami managing to lure in a player like Andres Iniesta would be absolutely massive for the club's aspirations. Yes, Messi is the center of attention, but Iniesta is a wizard. At 39, it's not like he's going to go back and play in Europe, either. The most logical move would be the MLS.

The side's three Designated Player spots are currently occupied by Messi, Busquets, and Venezuelan Josef Martinez, which complicates things if they want to sign say, Iniesta or Luis Suarez on top of Alba, who is on the verge of linking up with his former Blaugrana teammates.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt David Beckham will be looking to make his club as strong as humanly possible, no matter what it takes. That being said, it could take some more negotiations to convince Iniesta to continue his footballing journey in Florida.