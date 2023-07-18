Inter Miami just unveiled Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets. Now, the team is about to take the next step to becoming the MLS version of Barca West (a decade later) by signing another former Blaugrana star, Jordi Alba.

Jordi Alba is a 34-year-old Spanish left-back who will be the next former Barcelona star to sign with David Beckham’s MLS side, Inter Miami. He is the third former Barcelona star to sign with the American soccer team.

Jordi Alba will be the next signing of Inter Miami as the agreement is being sealed — just waiting on final details then he’ll sign the contract as president Mas said, it’s imminent 👚🇪🇸🇺🇸 Here we go ✔️ pic.twitter.com/0RUvQGrz99 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Alba started his youth career as a winger with Barcelona before being let go at 16 due to his diminutive size (5-foot-7). He worked his way back to La Liga with Valencia before the Catalan side bought him back for €14 million. He then played the next 11 seasons for Barca, making 459 appearances in all competitions, the ninth-most in club history.

The speedy, creative left-back also played in multiple major international tournaments for Spain, including the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups, captaining the most recent squad.

Alba joins Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who have the most (778) and third-most (722) appearances, respectively, in Barcelona history. And while these players are all now 34 to 36 years old, they will try and replicate their previous success in South Florida.

This trio played together at Camp Nou from 2012 to 2021. During that time together, Messi, Busquets, and Alba packed the Barcelona trophy case. The hardware in that period included five La Liga championships, five Copa del Reys, and a UEFA Champions League title.

Inter Miami is currently in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 5-3-14 record and a -14-goal differential. The MLS season is on its All-Star break now, but this Barcelona group should join the team for the next regular season game on August 20 vs. Charlotte FC.