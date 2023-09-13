There appears to be a significant breakthrough between Jadon Sancho and Manchester United. After Sancho's talks with manager Erik ten Hag collapsed recently, the player and the club appeared to be at a crossroads. However, it looks like there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Sancho removed his X statement, denying comments of ten Hag dropping him against Arsenal due to poor performance in training. The English winger has had a poor tenure at Manchester United after a sensational stint at Manchester United.

Ever since his move to Manchester United, Sancho has only shown sparks of his talents that made him one of the most sought-after youngsters in the game. His fitness and lack of goalscoring output have become a huge concern for the United fans.

Sancho was helped by ten Hag last season when he completely excluded the English winger from the squad and sent him to the Netherlands for his proper fitness and training sessions. After he returned to the first team, he looked sharp, and many believed he could be back to form soon.

However, things haven't been rosy this season. After the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, Manchester United manager ten Hag said that he dropped Sancho due to the poor training standards. In a few minutes, Sancho issued his X statement, where he defended his stance. As he has deleted that statement, does that mean that Sancho is still part of ten Hag's plans? Are the differences between the English winger and the United manager resolved? We will wait and see from both parties.