Kylian Mbappe in the Premier League? It's possible. With PSG looking to either sell their prized possession or convince him to sign a new deal, Liverpool has entered the fray and is reportedly willing to offer the Ligue 1 giants cash along with a loan move before the Frenchman can join Real Madrid for free next summer, via UK outlet Mirror Football.

Mbappe just turned down a mouth-watering offer from Saudi outfit Al Hilal for over €700 million for just one year because he is adamant about staying in Europe and playing at a high level. That is totally understandable since the forward is essentially in his prime right now, too.

The World Cup winner actually had talks with the Reds before he joined PSG from Monaco back in 2018. His mother, who is also his agent, remains a huge Liverpool supporter.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much,” Mbappe told the Telegraph last year. “We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. “I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club.”

Whether the Merseysiders are indeed considering a move for Kylian Mbappe or not, it would be an absolute treat to see one of the best players in the world play in the best league in the world. The Premier League is absolute box office and Mbappe would surely be challenged more than he's ever been so far in his club career.