Neymar is the latest superstar looking to leave PSG.

According to French publication L'Equipe, the Brazilian superstar has told his management team that he wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

The news was confirmed by Sky Sports on Monday who went on to add that his ideal destination is a return to Barcelona.

However, it remains to be seen how the La Liga side would be able to afford him given their well-documented financial problems and the fact that Neymar still has three years left on his PSG deal that pays him around £25 million ($31.9 million) per year.

That said, Sky Sports also reports that Neymar is unlikely to be in new manager Luis Enrique's plans as he is not considered a key player at the age of 31.

Additionally, PSG are said to want to build a younger and hungrier team going into the 2023/24 season.

BREAKING: Neymar has told PSG he wants to leave 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w62gmlidnV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2023

Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg would go on to report that Neymar is now on the sale list of PSG with the only issue being his price tag. However, one would imagine there would be no shortage of suitors for the Brazil international and PSG's price will eventually be met.

It should be noted that PSG were reportedly ready to let Neymar leave in the summer during the business end of last season where the club had an underwhelming end to the season.

With another early exit in the Champions League, poor performances from key players following the World Cup, reports of Lionel Messi leaving and uncharacteristic home defeats, fans took their frustration out on the players with protests, with some even protesting outside Neymar's house even though he was injured at the time.

📸 PSG fans in front of Neymar's house pic.twitter.com/wXgIOBNM6M — ParisienTimes (@parisientimes) May 3, 2023

That didn't go down well with Neymar at the time and given the current circumstances, it looks like he is open to a change of scenery after six years in the capital.

Reports of Neymar wanting to leave also come a few weeks after star man Kylian Mbappe decided against extending his PSG deal which runs out in the summer of 2024.

As a result, PSG are looking to offload Mbappe this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year which led to a historic offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal late last month. That said, Mbappe has no interest in negotiating with them as his priority remains a move to Real Madrid.

All in all, with Messi now at Inter Miami, and Mbappe and Neymar set to leave the club, it looks like we really are in store for a whole new PSG era.