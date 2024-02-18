It's sounding doubtful, but hey, it's not out of the question.

Could a reboot of Footloose with Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer happen? According to the actress, “You never know.”

PEOPLE interviewed Singer, who discussed her thoughts on having a sequel to Footloose. It's an idea she's been playing around with for a while now. She starred as Ariel Moore in the 1984 film. Meanwhile, Bacon played Ren McCormack, who worked his tail off to overturn the dancing ban that was put in place.

The idea of another Footloose

The actress said, “I don't know if Kevin even remembers this, but I actually had sort of an idea where Ariel grows up and goes to New York where she wanted to be, and Kevin stays there. Kevin stays in the town, and he becomes a bigger deal in the town. That's where he becomes the town lawyer or whatever.”

This sequel is not in development, but it is a unique concept and idea.

“She comes back because her father's sick,” she elaborates more on a potential reboot. “I mean, I just played with that idea years ago, and we were talking about it and joking. But that was just something for us to meet on and talk about and laugh about.”

The actress and Bacon might not even want a sequel.

Kevin addressed the idea recently on his Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon podcast, saying, “Never say never, [but] I think it would be a disaster.”

Meanwhile, Lori said in the PEOPLE interview, “I don't know, it was so pure for what it is that I kind of agree with you Kevin. It's very pure in what it expresses, but you never know.”

So again, nothing is for certain going to happen with a Footloose remake, but at least both of the main actors aren't totally dismissing it. If Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer get on board with the lawyer idea, or whatever it may be, then hey — we might have more dancing.