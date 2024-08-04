Terrance Howard, a former defensive back for the University of Alabama who had recently transferred to North Carolina Central University, has tragically passed away, per a report from KHOU.

Howard's untimely death followed a tragic accident on I-85 near Salisbury, North Carolina. According to his family, Howard was involved in a minor crash during a storm. After ensuring the safety of the occupants in the other vehicle, he was struck by another passing car. He sustained life-threatening injuries, including massive brain trauma, and was placed on a ventilator before succumbing to his injuries on August 1.

The Howard family has received an overwhelming amount of support from both North Carolina Central University and the University of Alabama communities. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has also personally reached out to express his condolences. Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign started by the family has already raised over $46,000.

Howard's athletic prowess was evident from an early age. In high school, he played cornerback at Ridge Point High School in Texas, where he earned an All-District nomination in 2021. His senior year statistics included 41 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and eight pass breakups. He was also a standout on the track, winning titles such as the district 20-6A 400m Champion and Regional Qualifier with a personal best time of 48.75 seconds.

After high school, Howard attended Jireh Prep near Charlotte in 2022, where he excelled on both offense and defense. His exceptional performance earned him nominations for Offensive Player of the Year and a post-grad All-Star selection.

Recruited by Nick Saban to join the Alabama Crimson Tide, Howard faced stiff competition for playing time. Eventually, he entered the transfer portal.

He posted a letter on his social media saying,

“First, I want to thank God for guiding me through the journey of life and through playing the sport I love. Next, I would like to thank the coaches and staff for pushing me to not only be better but also for helping me become a better man as I went. It's truly been a blessing to learn from you all.

I would also like to thank all my teammates/brothers; the special bonds built over these short times were truly amazing.

Last but not least, thank you, Bama Nation, for the crazy moments you always had to offer. After careful consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility.”

Upon entering the portal, he received significant interest from teams in both the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). He ultimately chose to continue his football career at North Carolina Central University.

The fate of the driver who reportedly hit Howard remains uncertain.