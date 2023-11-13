It doesn't appear that Jonathan Majors' will be the big bad of the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as the MCU pivots from the actor.

Jeff Loveness was set to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. That doesn't appear to be the case due to the latest MCU-Jonathan Majors revelation. Majors' MCU status also remains unclear.

Kang is no longer in the cards?

On the latest episode of the House of R podcast (around the 2:51:00 mark), Joanna Robinson discussed the implications of Loki Season 2's finale on the MCU. Despite Majors' Kang being set up as the Avengers and MCU's next big bad in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his real-life controversies may change the course of the franchise.

Robinson revealed that a source told her that Loveness is “no longer working for Marvel.” The reason was that he was “all wrapped up” in the Kang-driven storyline, but they are “likely going to be moving away from that.”

That isn't to say that the Kang Dynasty is no longer happening. But this does give them the “perfect opportunity,” as Robinson puts it, to rip the Majors band-aid off.

Jeff Loveness was previously known for writing episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Rick and Morty and numerous Emmy Awards ceremonies. In 2023, he made his feature film directorial debut. Loveness directed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which featured a variant of Jonathan Majors' Kang as the antagonist.

He was then set to write The Kang Dynasty, the next big Avengers film. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct the film.

That film would presumably pit Majors against the Avengers. Now it remains unclear where the MCU will pivot to.