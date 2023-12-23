Former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks on his time with the team after his recent firing.

The Los Angeles Chargers decided to split up with general manager Tom Telesco when they chose to fire head coach Brandon Staley. Telesco has been with the team for years, but the Chargers are looking for a new direction. Despite having a quality roster, they can't seem to find the pieces to win. Telesco weighed in on his time with the Chargers following his departure.

“Thank you… I am grateful for my 11 years as GM of the San Deigo/LA Chargers. It was an experience my family and I will never forget. The NFL is a people business and I am thankful for the hard work, time sacrificed and loyalty of so many. Thank you, Players, Coaches, Scouts, Trainers, Doctors, Video, Equipment, Public Relations, Grounds Crew, Security, Player Engagement, Digital Media, and specifically Ed McGuire and JoJo Wooden. We are looking forward to our next chapter and we will always be Bolt fans,” said Telesco, via X.

Telesco definitely made a positive impact on the Chargers organization, having success in the draft, but there hasn't been much going on in L.A. in January. Every team's goal is to raise up the Lomardi and the Chargers really haven't done much to prove they can win in the postseason.

There will likely be another job opening for Telesco sooner rather than later with the skills he's shown. It's not an easy task to recruit players to the Chargers in free agency, so he may have better luck in a winning organization that has a winning history.