The Michigan coach could jump to the NFL, but could he and the Chargers make it work?

With Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan uncertain, the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have interest in hiring him to be their next head coach.

But some think a Harbaugh/Chargers marriage may not work out after all. Harbaugh would require a lot of control and a big contract, and Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN have concerns:

“Let's start with Harbaugh: He has ties to the Spanos family and likely would have interest in this coveted job. And he would be a local draw for a team that needs it. But some around the league are skeptical that the Chargers would relinquish power and/or meet the financial demands for a candidate such as Harbaugh.”

Los Angeles recently fired head coach Brandon Staley. after a humiliating 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers had high expectations entering the 2023 season but currently hold just a 5-9 record.

Harbaugh, despite dealing with two suspensions in 2023, is preparing to coach Michigan football in the College Football Playoff. He's well regarded as one of the better head coaches in college football and has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams. Last season, Harbaugh was linked to multiple different organizations before ultimately deciding to return to Michigan.

With the issues that have surrounded his program this season, Harbaugh could look to make the jump back to the NFL. The Chargers are an intriguing option in that they have a young stud quarterback in Justin Herbert in addition to multiple weapons. Los Angeles is also a huge market that loves star power. But if he's not able to obtain the money and organizational control that he would want, he may opt to look elsewhere or just stay put with Michigan football.