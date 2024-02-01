Found footage horror games enjoyers rejoice.

A brand-new found footage genre-inspired first-person shooter game that evoked strong SCP Foundation vibes was just previewed by ANTISTATIC STUDIOS, a brand-new studio composed of industry veterans who previously worked on titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, BioShock, Borderlands, and others. This new game, codenamed “Project Hornet,” was revealed with a spine-chilling trailer that asks more questions than the answers it gives.

Through a press release sent to games media, ANTISTATIC announced their debut game through a thematic declassified-style document that contextualizes Project Hornet. About ANTISTATIC, the press release reads: “The group appears to be committed to crafting worlds that are constantly evolving and respond to player actions, and to the immersive sim genre, where possibilities extend beyond the conventions of traditional video games.”

What is Codename Project Hornet?

Through a trailer that evokes strong Secure, Contain, Protect Foundation (SCP Foundation) vibes, and using a very familiar horror camera trope ala Blair Witch Project, we are treated to an extremely atmospheric found footage horror experience that ANTISTATIC promises to give us once their game comes out, eventually. We also get to see the setting of the game – a paranormal-induced post-nuclear war Europe.

The game, which the document describes as a “PvE Cooperative Tactical Shooter fueled by emergent gameplay,” has players take on missions given to them by a mysterious organization Mortfield Industries. Through a “procedurally-assisted” world, players can expect dynamic runs with events that react to players’ actions. The players’ mission is to search and contain paranormal activity, encountering dynamic events, secrets, and encounters with multiple factions and entities, creating a gameplay loop that ANTISTATIC believes to be addicting enough to get players to come again.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans would be delighted to know that the game’s story and lore are being written by a team of influential writers from the biggest paranormal universes, with Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Writer Lukasz Ludkowski taking the helm. Meanwhile, those who were enamored by the level design of BioShock and Borderlands will be delighted to know that environment artist Kris Teper is also on board.

Project Hornet Closed Beta Plans

ANTISTATIC is currently planning a closed beta test phase for the game, which will get players into their new procedurally-generated atmospheric world. Interested players and fans of Cyberpunk 2077 and BioShock should head to the ANTISTATIC Studios Discord Group for more information on how to join the beta.

A demo of the game is also expected to arrive in March during the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

The game doesn’t have a complete roadmap yet leading to release, nor is there any plans for an Early Access launch. In the meantime, players who participate in the closed beta test will surely get to experience the vision of the developers and be able to help shape the game for the better with their feedback and input.

ANTISTATIC, which is currently composed of a handful of industry veterans, plans to assemble a team for full-scale production later this year. More information on ANTISTATIC and their team can be found on their official website. All other information coming out of Project Hornet and its eventual reveal and release we’ll make sure to share with you here at ClutchPoints in the future.

