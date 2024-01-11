Discover the poignant journey of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, facing a terminal cancer diagnosis at 75.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Sven-Göran Eriksson, the revered former England manager, is confronting his most formidable challenge yet – a terminal cancer diagnosis at the age of 75. In a candid interview with a Swedish radio station, Eriksson shared the grim reality, stating he has “maybe at best a year” to live. Despite the daunting prognosis, the seasoned football figure remains resolute in his determination to fight, urging others to seek positivity amid adversity.

This revelation comes on the heels of Eriksson's decision to step down as sporting director at Karlstad Fotboll in February of the previous year, citing ongoing health concerns that were still under investigation.

The news of Eriksson's diagnosis unfolded after he suddenly collapsed during a routine 5km run, leading to a series of medical consultations that delivered a double blow – a stroke and cancer. Reflecting on the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the illness, he remarked, “They don't know how long I had cancer, maybe a month or a year.”

Eriksson, a football luminary who managed the Three Lions during their Golden Generation from 2001 to 2006, guided England to the quarter-finals in two World Cups and a European Championship. His tenure featured iconic players such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, and Michael Owen.

In a poignant revelation to SunSport in 2022, Eriksson acknowledged England's underachievement in the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals and expressed regret for not bringing in a mental coach that year – a decision magnified by England's infamous penalty shootout exit against Portugal.

The timing of Eriksson's health battle adds another layer of poignancy to the narrative, as English football mourns the loss of another legend. In the latter months of 2023, the sport bid farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton, compounding the sorrow within the football community.

Beyond his contributions to England, Eriksson's managerial journey spanned globally, encompassing stints in Italy, Manchester City, Mexico, Ivory Coast, and a notable period in the Chinese Super League. His illustrious career concluded in 2019 after managing the Philippines national team.

As the football community rallies in support of Eriksson, his battle against cancer serves as a poignant reminder of life's fragility, transcending the boundaries of the sport he devoted his life to. The recent loss of Sir Bobby Charlton further underscores the somber reality that English football has endured a significant and sorrowful chapter in the past year.