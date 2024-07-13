The Brooklyn Nets are embracing a youth movement after trading Mikal Bridges and resetting their timeline. A rebuild means opportunities for young prospects, and Keon Johnson could be among the primary beneficiaries.

Johnson, the 21st pick in the 2021 draft, is an unrestricted free agent after playing for Brooklyn on a two-way contract last season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard flashed his capabilities in the G League, averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 47.3 percent shooting. He improved his 3-point shooting, a main criticism of his game early in his career, converting at a 36.6 percent clip on 4.5 attempts per game.

Johnson will now play a featured role for the Nets in the NBA Summer League, where he'll try to earn a contract for 2024-25.

“Right now, I'm just really focused on summer league. This is the only opportunity that I know I have right now,” Johnson said when asked about Brooklyn's new direction. “So I'm just really focused on playing and just showing what I can do. And hopefully, if I am here, then I'll be here [next season]. But just giving myself the best opportunity for my career.”

Keon Johnson leads Nets comeback in 2024 Summer League debut

Johnson took a step towards securing a new deal on Friday. The 22-year-old looked like the Nets' best player for much of their first game, posting 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks on 7-of-12 shooting. He capped off the performance with a game-winning shot in overtime.

Johnson has always had the physical tools of an NBA player. He holds the NBA combine record for max vertical leap at 48.0 inches. The challenge has been harnessing that athleticism in an NBA role.

A familiar face aids Johnson's development after joining Nets

He took a step in that direction last season by improving his outside shooting. Nets Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel, who coached Johnson for two years with the Portland Trail Blazers, identified two more areas the guard can improve.

“I'm giving him simple goals of being disruptive and challenging him to try to be the best defender he can be in summer league, to take the challenge of guarding the other team’s best offensive player and really focusing that athleticism on defense,” Hetzel told the New York Post's Brian Lewis ahead of Summer League. “And tried to make it as simple as possible on offense: make simple plays. If somebody’s in front of you, kick the ball. Nobody’s in front of you, show your athleticism.”

Johnson made strides in both of those departments Friday.

“I think in Long Island he had stretches where he was in the mindset of, ‘I'm trying to get mine.' So I think that's where he's progressed the most is trying to make the right play more than just scoring. If you watched the game [Friday], I think he tried to make a lot of the right plays,” Noah Clowney said. “And then [being] the best defender on the team. You gotta be one of the best defenders [if you want a role]; that's just part of it. If you wanna play, you wanna get minutes, you gotta defend.”

The Nets have three more Summer League games for Johnson and other roster hopefuls to show what they can do. Brooklyn's next game is Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.