Former Grambling football coach Broderick Fobbs and former Southern University football coach Jason Rollins now coach for the Sun Belt Conference's University of Louisiana Monroe, per a column by ulmwarhawks.com columnist Paul Letlow. Fobbs serves as running backs coach and Collins is the special teams coordinator. Both former HBCU coaches believe their tandem will bring success to the War Hawks.

“Rings follow everywhere we go,” Fobbs said according to the column. “[Rollins] pushes me to another level and I try my best to push him to another level as well.”

Rollins added. “You know when you say iron sharpens iron? That's exactly what it is. Every day, you know he's going to bring intensity, fire and get the most out of his players. You have to be able to match it, so your guys can compete with his guys.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fobbs, a Grambling alumnus, played as a running back under legendary head coach Eddie Robinson. He was a two-time team captain for the Tigers, leading them to an HBCU National Championship in 1992 when they beat Florida A&M in the Heritage Bowl 45-15.

After coaching stints with Northwestern State, McNeese State, and Southern Miss. he rejoined Grambling in 2014 as its head coach. Under his leadership, the Tigers made two Celebration Bowl appearances, winning 10-9 over North Carolina Central in 2016 and losing 21-14 to North Carolina A&T in 2017. Fobbs was let go following a 3-7 start in the 2021 season. He finished his tenure with a 54-32 overall record and two SWAC Championships.

Prior to landing at ULM, Rollins made numerous coaching stops, including his stint as interim head coach at Southern. The Jaguars (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) finished third in the SWAC West Division and lost to Grambling in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic, 29-26.

Rollins began his coaching career at his alma mater McNeese State, where he served as an assistant coach for the defensive backs in the 1997-1998 season. He returned from 2005-2006 and served as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. He also coached at Northwestern and Tulane before landing at Southern. He was appointed as Southern's interim head coach after former head coach Dawson Odums departed to become coach of the MEAC's Norfolk State. Under Rollins in 2021, the Jaguars finished with a 4-7 record.