Former Johnson C. Smith hurdler Danielle Williams has punched her ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Williams clinched her spot after a stellar performance in the Jamaican Olympic Trials, where she finished second in the 100m hurdle finals with a blazing time of 12.53 seconds, just behind Ackera Nugent, who set a new Jamaican national record.

Danielle Williams is no stranger to the spotlight. During her tenure at Johnson C. Smith University, she emerged as a dominant force in collegiate athletics, winning nine NCAA titles, 13 CIAA championships, and earning 13 All-America honors between 2013 and 2014. Her exemplary performance earned her the USTFCCCA National Women’s Indoor Track or Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award three times.

Williams has followed in the illustrious footsteps of her sister, Shermaine Williams, who also attended Johnson C. Smith University and competed for the Jamaican national team. Shermaine, known for her exceptional speed and agility, set numerous records during her time at the university and made a significant impact on the track and field community. Their shared legacy of excellence has seen both sisters represent Jamaica on the international stage, garnering accolades and bringing pride to their alma mater.

Williams’ impact on the NCAA Division II landscape is indelible. In 2013, as a junior, she scored an astounding 30½ points at the NCAA Championships, thanks to event titles in the 100m, 200m, and 4×100 relay, along with a runner-up finish in the 100m hurdles. She holds current divisional records in the 200m (22.62) and 4×100 relay (44.05), the second-fastest performance in the 100m hurdles (12.89), and the fifth-fastest in the 100m (11.24).

Danielle Williams is not only the reigning 100m hurdles world champion but also a beacon of resilience and determination. She secured her second world title at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Now, her eyes are set on making history. Williams aims to become the first athlete to win an Olympic medal in the women’s 100m hurdles one year after clinching a World Championship title since Australian Sally Pearson achieved the feat in 2012.

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Williams looks to continue her winning ways and complete a remarkable journey from a Division II standout to a world-class athlete. Her dedication to training, relentless work ethic, and unwavering determination have propelled her to the top of her sport. As she prepares to compete on the world stage, fans and supporters eagerly anticipate watching her achieve new heights and add to her already impressive legacy.