Former HBCU star Javonte Cook is getting a shot to join a Western Conference contender in the NBA. The former Winston-Salem State standout is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per Yahoo Sports, an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year agreement with a minimum salary that is not guaranteed. It may also feature an optional bonus of up to $75,000, which is awarded if a player, after being waived, spends a minimum of 60 days with a team’s G League affiliate.

Cooke already has experience in the G-Leage. He played for the Iowa Wolves, the G League Affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, for the past two seasons. Last season, he played 32 games (27 as a starter) and averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Cook was a standout for the Winston-Salem State Rams in the CIAA, a blueblood HBCU hoops program. In the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and nearly 40% shooting from three-point range. A standout moment in his college career was during the CIAA Tournament when he scored a season-high 31 points, propelling WSSU to a decisive victory. Prior to his time at WSSU, Cook played for USC-Aiken and Mars Hill University.

After his time at the college level, Cooke signed with the Iowa Wolves for the 2022-23 season and went on to join the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2023 NBA Summer League. Despite a slow beginning, he concluded the summer league with consecutive double-digit scoring games, highlighted by a team-leading 16 points against the Charlotte Hornets.

In a quote obtained by HBCU Gameday, Cook had simple advice for HBCU players looking to forge the same journey as him.

“I’d say just don’t count yourself out. The whole world (counts you out). You’re a D2 HBCU basketball player. Coming from the league, they’re not even looking at you. Just don’t count yourself out.”

Now, Cook looks to catch the eye of Thunder faithful as he looks to etch out playing time on a contender. The Thunder, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, clinched the first seed in the Western Conference and seemed en route to the NBA Finals before being defeated in six games by the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks. Now, the Thunder look to continue their massive success behind their stable of young star talent. Cook looks to factor into the equation.

The Thunder play their first preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, October 7th.