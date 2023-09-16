An injury to Packers starting running back Aaron Jones will result in Fort Valley State football star Emanuel Wilson getting playing time, per a tweet by SB Nation's Jason B. Hirschhhorn quoting Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says rookie RB Emanuel Wilson will be active if Aaron Jones can't play Sunday: “He would be the next man up.” — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) September 15, 2023

“He should be the next man up,” LaFleur said in media availability as he spoke about the injury to Aaron Jones.

Jones was listed on the Packers injury report alongside three other teammates after tweaking his hamstring in the process of securing a 35-yard touchdown reception in last week's 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. The injury will cause the Packers to utilize Wilson and fellow running back A.J. Dillon in the Packers Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson was a fan favorite of HBCU football fans and Packers faithful alike because of his high level of play during the preseason.

In the preseason, Emanuel Wilson led the NFL with his rushing. Throughout the campaign, he recorded 38 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight of his success came in the preseason opener against the Bengals, where he showcased his exceptional skills with an electrifying 80-yard touchdown run. Pro Football Focus also highlighted Wilson's impact during the preseason, noting his ability to evade tackles with 11 forced missed tackles and his knack for explosive runs with 5 runs of 10 or more yards.

Wilson and the Green Bay Packers head to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Sunday at 1 PM EST. The game will air regionally on Fox.