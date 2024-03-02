Former Iron Man actor, Terrence Howard faces legal setback. This is after federal judge in Philadelphia orders him to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes. Howard, who played Rhodes in the first Iron Man movie, failed to file his $578,000 income tax bill. This spans his returns from acting in 2010 to 2019.
Despite numerous attempts by the Justice Department to engage Howard in resolving the matter, including filing a lawsuit in 2022, the actor remained unresponsive. Therefore, prompting the court's decisive action. The judgment, totaling $903,114.72, encompasses unpaid federal income tax assessments, penalties, and interest. All accrued up to December 2023, with ongoing accumulation until Howard settles his debt.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legal saga took a contentious turn when a voicemail from Howard to a DOJ official surfaced. In the call, he denounced taxation on descendants of slaves as “immoral.”
Amid his notable successes in Hollywood, particularly in Iron Man Terrence Howard's personal and financial challenges have frequently made headlines.
From domestic violence allegations to tax delinquencies dating back to the mid-2000s. it's safe to ay that Howard's journey in Hollywood is not without controversies. He also publicized his disputes with industry insiders. Such as his conflict with Marvel Studios over salary negotiations for Iron Man 2.
Interestingly, Howard's problems with the law happened while he acted in movies and TV shows where he played characters who also had problems with the law. This makes some people wonder if his real life and his acting are similar in some ways.
Now just as he pays his taxes, fans would love to see how he'll take his career onward.