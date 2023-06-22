Former LSU basketball coach and current McNeese State boss Will Wade has been slapped with a major punishment for his recruiting violations during his time with the Tigers.

Wade has been suspended for 10 games by the NCAA and can't leave the campus for any recruiting visits for two years, as reported by Jeff Goodman. When McNeese State hired Wade, they gave him a five-game suspension off the bat but that's now been increased to 10 as a result.

Wade was suspended in the 2018-19 season for 37 days after a wiretapped conversation leaked of him speaking on a “strong-ass offer” he made a recruit back in 2017. But, that's not all.

He's also been accused of paying money to several recruits and even made a payment to an anonymous former fiancee of an LSU athlete in order to keep her quiet about his illegal actions, via NOLA.com.

“Will Wade committed multiple violations, including failing to report potential NCAA violations, providing impermissible cash payments to impede disclosure of information of potential NCAA violations in contradiction to NCAA unethical conduct legislation, and failing to cooperate with the infractions investigation,” per the IRP's release. “The hearing panel also found that the former head men's basketball coach violated the head coach responsibility rules by failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance within the men's basketball program.”

Wade is facing repercussions but so is the LSU basketball program. Among them are two fewer scholarships across the next two seasons, a 15-week ban on unofficial visits, and a reduction of two in total official visits. Plus, the football team is also affected for violating recruiting rules. Not a good day in Baton Rouge.