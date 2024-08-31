Former LSU running back Tre Bradford has transferred to Grambling State University, joining Mickey Joseph for the upcoming season per Ruston Leader Sports Editor Matt Belinson. On August 27th, Belinson tweeted that Grambling State added Bradford to the roster ahead of their season opener vs. Louisiana Lafayette this Saturday. Bradford, a former four-star prospect, played 7 games in three seasons for the Tigers.

Bradford's move to Grambling State reunites him with a former coach on LSU's staff, Mickey Joseph. Both Bradford and Joseph make their Grambling State debut on Saturday, but this time, for a different set of Tigers.

Mickey Joseph's coaching debut will be much easier with Tre Bradford on the football field.

Bradford lit up the stat-sheet during his high-school career en route to earning a four-star rating. As a senior, he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns for Lancaster High School. Bradford earned national recognition and All-District honors while his team finished the year 11-2 with a district championship.

However, the ultra-talented running back has yet to find his footing at the collegiate ranks.

After joining LSU in 2020, Bradford rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries in five games. That year, he also caught a 12-yard reception for his first college touchdown. Bradford spent a brief stint with Oklahoma before returning to LSU in 2022 and staying their before joining Grambling State. Collectively, Bradford tallied 70 rushing yards on 16 carries with two total touchdowns for LSU.

Now, Bradford aims to remind everyone of his next-level talent in a new role with Grambling State.

Bradford will be one of Mickey Joseph's favorite weapons. Joseph, an offensive-minded head coach, spent more than a decade working with offensive skill positions such as wide receiver and running back for schools like LSU, Louisana Tech, and Nebraska. If there is anything that Joseph wants to do on the football field, it's scoring.

Joseph and Bradford will have a lot of opportunities to score points as they go on the road to face the Ragin' Cajuns. The game kicks off tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cajun Field.