The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the league's best ‘Big 3' combinations with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, but former NBA player and coach Avery Johnson doesn't seem to be all that impressed with how the three stars mesh together. Here's what Johnson had to say about Minnesota's trio, via CBS Sports.

“I'm not sold on this and they're not a big 3 by the way, ” Johnson said. “That would be an insult to guys like Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James when they were the true big 3 or the [Tim] Duncan, [Manu] Ginobili, [Tony] Parker combination in San Antonio. They have too many weaknesses, especially defensively… I don't really see them taking that next step.”

While it's probably not completely fair to judge the Timberwolves' Big 3 given that they've barely shared the floor together because of injuries, Johnson may be reacting more to the term ‘Big 3' being used to describe the trio more than anything else. While no one is realistically saying that Minnesota has a trio on par with those Miami or San Antonio teams, the use of the term draws some natural comparisons to the original owners.

Timberwolves fans are certainly hoping that Johnson is incorrect about Minnesota not taking that next step, especially after Anthony Edwards appeared to make the leap this summer for Team USA as the best player on the floor in nearly every game. Edwards has massive superstar potential, which could elevate the games of both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert alongside him.