Right before the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE, WWE announced a wave of releases: Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell.

After the announcement, Hartwell took to Instagram to thank her fans and reflect on her WWE career. The picture of her shows her blowing a kiss to the fans.

“I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years, and I’m so grateful!” her post began. “I’m just a girl from Australia who never took Naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” the post concluded.

Fellow WWE stars react

Hartwell’s WWE co-workers also weighed in. Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley posted a wave of comments. These included “KHALI,” “ON POINT,” “TAG INDI-AN,” “SECOND FAVORITE,” and “OFFENDED.”

Steph De Lander, who is currently signed with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), commented, “It ain’t over baby, it hasn’t even started. Trust me.” De Lander was previously with WWE in NXT in 2020 under the ring name Persia Pirotta.

Chelsea Green previously went through a similar situation. After her release, she worked through the independent circuit before returning to WWE. She commented, “Just the beginning… you have no idea the amazing things coming your way.”

Tommaso Ciampa simply commented a red heart emoji. Trinity Fatu, better known as Naomi, commented, “I’m crying and smiling[,] luv you sis.”

Indi Hartwell’s WWE career before her release

For about five years, Hartwell was signed to WWE. She made her televised debut in January 2020 before being fully integrated into the roster.

She quickly became entangled with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory. Together, the four formed a faction called the Way.

LeRae and Hartwell eventually won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship from Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. After just over 60 days, they lost the championship to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Hartwell made her WWE main roster debut when she appeared in the women’s battle royal match. She entered in the 26th spot before Sonya Deville eliminated her.

A couple of months later, Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Hartwell later relinquished the championship after getting injured at the Spring Breakin’ event in a title defense against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez.

The injury resulted in Hartwell relinquishing the championship only 31 days into her reign, the shortest reign in the title’s history. She was also drafted to the main roster as a part of the RAW brand.

Hartwell then reunited with some of her Way stablemates upon joining the WWE main roster. She tag teamed with LeRae once again, chasing the Women’s Tag Team Championship on several occasions.

Because the November 1, 2024, episode of SmackDown was pre-taped, Hartwell’s final WWE match was aired after her release. She teamed with LeRae and lost to Bayley and Naomi.