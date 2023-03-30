Coming off a month with a Tetris film and the premiere of the new season of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ had a nice March. But looking ahead to April, their slate includes something for everyone from a visit to Schmicago to a thriller starring Jennifer Garner.

What’s new to Apple TV+ in April 2023

April 5

Schmigadoon! (Season 2, Episodes 1-2) — The first season of Schmigadoon! was such a delightful surprise. I love Cecily Strong — aka the best part of SNL before she left — and the time I had to chat with the composer of the series (Christopher Willis) really furthered my appreciation of the series and his ability to recreate the Golden Age of musicals. I cannot wait for Season 2.

April 7

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Documentary)

April 12

Schmigadoon! (Season 2, Episode 3)

April 14

Jane

The Last Thing He Told Me (Episodes 1-2) — I recently watched 13 Going on 30 and have been on a Garner kick as of late.

April 19

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Schmigadoon! (Season 2, Episode 4)

April 21

Drops of God

Ghosted — An action-thriller with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas that isn’t The Gray Man? Sign me up! Jokes aside, the film looks really fun, and I’m expecting great needle drops given Dexter Fletcher’s experience directing Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Episode 3)

April 26

Schmigadoon! (Season 2, Episode 5)

April 28

The Last Thing He Told Me (Episode 4)

That’s what Apple TV+ has got in store for April. May will be equally as exciting with STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie and the Rose Bryne-Seth Rogen-led Platonic premiering. In the meantime, you can sing along with Schmigadoon! and go on thrilling adventures with the likes of Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.