Max Verstappen has been one of the most dominant Formula 1 racers in recent years. In 2025, Verstappen won eight races, but would finish the season in second place.

Now, the former champion is considering calling it a career, after saying he is “not enjoying the sport,” according to Nate Saunders of ESPN.

“That's what I'm saying,” he said. “I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock. Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?”

Verstappen finished eighth in Japan, after retiring from the race in China, and finishing sixth to open the season in Australia.

“I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am,” he said. “Because I also know that you can't be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I'm very realistic in that, and I've been there before. I've not only been winning in F1. But at the same time, when you are in P7 or P8, and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn't feel natural to a racing driver. Of course, I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do.”

Regardless, he has been one of the most dominant racers overall. He has 71 wins in the F1 circuit, plus 127 total podium finishes. He finished third for the season in 2019 and 2020, before finishing in first for four straight years. Last year, he was the series runner-up.

F1 is on a small break due to races being cancelled because of the war in Iran. Verstappen will return to the track in early May in Miami for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.