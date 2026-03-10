For the past month, successful F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been involved in a romantic rumor with Kim Kardashian. However, after weeks of speculation, the two were spotted together several times, including a romantic getaway with each other.

Friends with each other for nearly a decade, the two only became romantically linked earlier this year. And now, according to an insider source close to US Weekly, their relationship this time is different from their past ones. “Their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both,” the source said.

The insider also noted that the couple is “very committed” to making things work between the two, despite how busy they are or the distance between them. It also noted that Hamilton “regularly” FaceTimes Kardashian “from the paddock.”

Kardashian, 45, has been very supportive of Hamilton's demanding F1 schedule. Hamilton, 41, was recently in Australia to kick off the new F1 season with the Melbourne Grand Prix. “Lewis is head over heels and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match. He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her,” the source claimed, while also noting that the two are going very strong and are happy.

Despite taking several trips with each other, Hamilton and Kardashian are allegedly taking it “slow”, as per the source. Kardashian shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West. The source also revealed that the F1 driver has been “courting” and “treating” Kardashian well. After years of friendship, the couple recently came together and made their first public appearance together at Super Bowl 60.