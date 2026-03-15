The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix slated for April will not take place amid the ongoing conflict after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks across the Middle East, Formula 1 confirmed Saturday. The announcement was made ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai following joint discussions between Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA.

“It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” F1 said in a statement. “While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit had been scheduled for April 10-12, while the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah was planned for April 17-19. With both events removed from the calendar and no replacements arranged, the 2026 Formula 1 season will now feature 22 races instead of the originally planned 24. The cancellations also create a five-week break in the schedule between the Japanese Grand Prix, set for March 27-29, and the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3.

The cancellations affect not only Formula 1 but also its support categories. The FIA Formula 2, Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds scheduled during the Bahrain-Saudi Arabia doubleheader will also not take place on their planned dates.

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Logistics strongly influenced the timing of the decision because Formula 1 typically transports equipment and personnel to host venues weeks before race weekends. Ongoing airspace closures in parts of the Middle East had already disrupted travel earlier in the season, forcing teams and media members to change routes when flying to the opening race in Australia.

Previous incidents in the region also heightened security concerns. In 2022, a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck an oil facility near the Jeddah circuit during a Formula 1 weekend, while Bahrain hosts a United States naval base in Manama. With both venues potentially exposed to military escalation during the current conflict, proceeding with the races was too risky.

Alternative circuits, including Portimao in Portugal, Imola in Italy, Istanbul in Turkey, and the possibility of an additional race in Japan, were evaluated. However, Formula 1 concluded that staging a replacement race on short notice would be impractical due to logistical difficulties and the challenge of selling tickets in time.

The cancellations are also expected to result in a commercial loss exceeding £100 million, given the high hosting fees paid by Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.