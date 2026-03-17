For the past month, one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, Lewis Hamilton, has been linked in a romantic rumor with pop-culture sensation Kim Kardashian. Amid weeks of speculation, the rumored couple was spotted together several times, including a romantic getaway with each other.

With potential good news about their relationship, Hamilton recently reacted to Kardashian's appearance at the recently concluded 2026 Oscars party. Hamilton acknowledged his romantic relationship with Kardashian for the first time. Although the gesture was not direct, it was subtle and intended.

The Ferrari race car driver showed love under Kardashian's recent Instagram post, where he commented a flirty, heart-eyed smiley emoji. The comment was made directly under Kardashian's Instagram post, where she flaunted her complete Oscars party look, which was a gold Gucci dress. Despite being spotted together multiple times in public, neither of them had yet acknowledged their relationship, and this was the first bold step forward into publicly accepting their romance.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's relationship is different this time

Recently, an insider source close to US Weekly had claimed that Hamilton and Kardashian's relationship this time was different from their past ones. “Their relationship started with a friendship first; those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both,” the source said.

Kardashian, 45, has been very supportive of Hamilton's demanding F1 schedule. Hamilton, 41, was recently in Australia to kick off the new F1 season with the Melbourne Grand Prix. Both have been friends for a long period and have finally taken a different direction. Kardashian shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West.