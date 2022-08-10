Fortnite Guides: How to watch Rocket League Championships in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Creative Mode really pushes the bounds of the game’s limitations. Here is a Fortnite Guide on how you can watch the Rocket League Championships in Fortnite.

Two of Epic’s games are collaborating once again with each other which involves the Rocket League Championships. Fortnite players can watch the thrilling event within the game itself. Here’s a full guide.

Epic Games is adding a fun new method to watch the Rocke League Championships. Apparently, Fortnite players can watch the championships via an island code which leads them to a custom Rocket League map. The custom island built by Fortnite creative builders 404FNC and FiveWalnut will last from August 9 – 14.

Here’s the island code for the Rocket League Championships Watch Party: 8205-6994-2065

Once players enter the custom island, you’ll find yourselves playing a Team Rumble match. Before participating in the chaotic battle, players will be able to choose which team they want to support. Whichever team a player chooses, they will automatically go against the opposing team in an all-out Team Rumble shootout. After selecting your team, the next step is to select your preferred weapon before participating on the battlefield.

What makes this event unique is how interactive the game mode is. For every goal your Rocket League team scores during the championships, your team will receive power-ups. You will constantly receive power-ups for every goal your chosen team makes. Keep in mind that the Team Rumble match will only commence once the Rocket League match concludes. Better hope your team wins to have an upper hand during the fight.

The Rocket League Championships are going all out with the Fortnite collaboration. Not only is there an interactive event, but, there are also a plethora of rewards to receive from participating. After completing each quest, players will receive the following:

Rocket League Trophy Back Bling: Go for the goal

Regal Rocket Glider: The original aerial

Nice Shot! Emoticon

Golden Goal Spray

Aside from these event quest rewards, players can also acquire more Rocket League cosmetics through a code. Players simply need to input “RocketLeagueLive” to receive the following items:

Neon Runner Banner

Hustle Brows Topper

Aero Mage Wheels

RLCS Theme Anthem

Rocket League Championships is streaming live in Fortnite from August 9 – 14. Don’t miss out on these epic rewards.