Popular K-pop girl group, NewJeans, is coming to Fortnite. Let's dive further into the details.

Epic Games' immensely popular battle royale game, Fortnite, is renowned for its extensive crossovers. One of its standout game modes, Fortnite Festival, has introduced fans to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Notable collaborations have included Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and more.

Now, Fortnite is set to add another high-profile name to its roster: the popular K-pop girl group, NewJeans. Initially, rumors suggested that BLACKPINK would be the featured group, but these were quickly debunked by leakers. Prominent Fortnite data miners then later revealed that NewJeans will be making their way into the game.

When is NewJeans coming to Fortnite

According to @Jorge_Most, one of the most renowned and prominent Fortnite leakers, the K-pop girl group NewJeans will be coming to the game in December this year. While Epic Games has yet to officially confirm this collaboration, @Jorge_Most's reputation lends significant credibility to the information, increasing fans' anticipation for the upcoming event.

What to expect from Fortnite New Jeans collaboration

Fans can expect a range of NewJeans-themed skins, allowing players to dress their characters in outfits inspired by the group's iconic fashion. Additionally, NewJeans' popular dance routines and signature moves will likely be incorporated into the game as emotes. This will enable players to express themselves with the same flair and energy as their favorite group.

Furthermore, the collaboration may feature NewJeans' hit songs as part of the in-game soundtrack. Moreover, special events and challenges themed around NewJeans are to be expected as well. This collaboration will also bring exclusive rewards such as themed wraps, sprays, and more.

One of the most awaited features of this collaboration is the virtual concert of NewJeans at the Fortnite Festival. This allows players to experience a live performance within the game, complete with stunning visuals and interactive elements.

Who is NewJeans

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group that made a splash in the music scene with their debut in August 2022. Formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, they quickly won hearts with their catchy tunes and vibrant style. New Jeans is known for several popular songs. Some of their standout tracks include Ditto, OMG, Super Shy, and Hype Boy. Since their debut, NewJeans has taken the music world by storm, releasing numerous hit singles and captivating audiences around the globe with their live performances. Now, the excitement is reaching new heights as they join the Fortnite universe. They are bringing their unique flair and vibrant energy to the game, adding a fresh dimension to the Fortnite experience.

