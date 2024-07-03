Wastelander Magneto has arrived in Fortnite. Here is a complete guide on all the Wastelander Magneto quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has given us a lot of new things to experience since its launch. There's the season battle pass, various types of gliders like the Junkerbrella and the Rezbrella, the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle, and many more.

The latest update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, released on July 2, introduces the Magneto Power Gauntlets to the Battle Royale island. In addition to the gauntlets, several Magneto-themed quests have been added to the Battle Pass. These quests are designed to be completed over time. Additionally, these quests offer various rewards inspired by the character Wastelander Magneto. Players who successfully complete all the quests can earn the ultimate reward: the Wastelander Magneto skin. If you have completed the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, it's time to move on to Wastelander Magneto quests and get those rewards.

All Wastelander Magneto Quests and Rewards in Fortnite

Here are all the Wastelander Magneto Battle Pass quests and their corresponding rewards in Fortnite.

QUEST REWARD Visit Weapon X Lab Knock, Knock, Clang Loading Screen Collect Magneto Power Magneto's Grasp Spray Travel distance in the air with Magneto Power equipped Magnetized Scrap Pickaxe Hit vehicles using Magneto Power Wastelander Magneto Banner Icon Complete Page 1 Quests Wastelander Magneto Outfit Eliminate opponents using the Magneto Power Crushed GG Emoticon Block hits using the Magneto Power Magnetic Steps Glider Configure Rift Beacons Magnetism Master Wrap Damage opponents from one story above or higher Disassemble Emote Complete Page 2 Quests Magneto Skin style

And that concludes our comprehensive guide to all the Wastelander Magneto quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. To expedite your progress and enjoy the game even more, it's highly recommended to team up with a friend. Completing these quests will be significantly easier and quicker when you play with a friend or as part of a duo. Working together allows you to strategize, cover more ground, and tackle challenges more effectively. So grab a buddy, jump into the game, and start earning those Magneto rewards.

